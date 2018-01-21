NFL Athlete Shares Dance With Disabled Woman At Bergen County's Giants Gym

MAYWOOD, N.J. — A former New York Giant is receiving praise from around the world after a video of him dancing with a wheelchair-bound woman at a Maywood gym went viral.

While taking a break from leading a dance class at HackensackUMC Fitness and Wellness Center, Rashad Jennings grabbed Amanda Trott, a lifelong dancer born with Spina Bifida.

Jennings -- who was hosting a special event at Route 17 gym powered by the New York Giants that night -- gave Trott a spin before salsa dancing with her.

The video, posted by Jennings on Instagram, has more than 100,000 views and hundreds of comments praising him.

"I'm an even bigger fan of yours now," one comment says.

"I am also wheelchair bound and there are not many Real Men out there who will dance with us. Hope to dance with you someday."

"You are such a fabulous example of kindness."

Trott has performed across the East Cost and co-teaches classes for teens and adults with disabilities at Hackensack's Center for Modern Dance Education, where she serves on the advisory board. She believes that dance is for everyone.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.