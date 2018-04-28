NJ Lotto Officials Warn Of Social Media Scam

New Jersey Lottery officials are warning the public of a scam being sent to players on social media in which personal information is being requested to receive a payment of $100,000.

The Lottery never solicits personal information by sending random messages advising individuals that they are winners," New Jersey Lottery Acting Executive Director John M. White said.

"The only time a Lottery official may contact a player via social media channels, email, phone or letter is when a player has entered an authorized New Jersey Lottery sweepstakes, contest or second chance drawing promotion.

" Even still, to claim a prize, the prizewinner would never be asked to provide any personal work/income information, personal health information, or declare if they own a home or rent their residence."

The New Jersey Lottery provides some simple tips for players, retailers and the general public to protect themselves against scams.

NEVER provide your credit card number, personal or financial information, passwords, transfer funds or cash, money orders or checks to anyone promising lottery winnings.

Monitor the lottery’s website (www.njlottery.com) and retailer locations for the most current New Jersey Lottery promotions, winning numbers and instant tickets.

If approached by someone promising you lottery winnings or offering a winning lottery ticket for cash, immediately call the New Jersey Lottery Security Office.

Only buy lottery tickets from one of the more than 7,200 authorized New Jersey Lottery retailers throughout the State. Follow this link on the NJ Lottery website to locate your closest retailer https://www.njlottery.com/en-us/retailer/findretailer.html.

Never redeem a Lottery ticket for someone other than yourself.

If in doubt after receiving any type of notification, residents are encouraged to call the Lottery Security Office at 609-599-6100 for verification.

