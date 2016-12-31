North Passaic Rescue Pup Goes Missing For Days

MAYWOOD, N.J. — A shy Maywood dog is on the loose.

Sheba is a Shar-Pei mix weighing about 40 pounds. She was last spotted Friday on The Esplanade running toward Hackensack and at Maywood Elementary School.

Sheba is microchipped and collared, and was recently adopted after being fostered and giving birth to a litter of pups with Ruff Rehab Inc., in Pompton Lakes.

Ruff Rehab officials are looking into hiring professionals to help find Sheba.

Any information please call Ruff Rehab (862) 200-1447.

