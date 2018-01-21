Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

lifestyle

NY Times Spotlight Same-Sex Army Captains Celebrating Marriage In Ringwood

Lauren Kidd Ferguson
Facebook @lkiddferguson Email me Read More Stories
U.S. Army Captains Daniel Hall and Vincent Franchino held their wedding reception at Skylands Manor in Ringwood. Photo Credit: Facebook: Vincent Michael Franchino-Hall
Skylands Manor. Photo Credit: http://www.njbg.org/skylandsmanor.shtml

RINGWOOD, N.J. – A pair of U.S. Army Captains -- believed to be the first same-sex active-duty military couple to say ‘I do’ at West Point’s Cadet Chapel – recently celebrated their wedding reception in Ringwood, NYTimes.com reports.

Capt. Daniel Hall, 30, and Capt. Vincent Franchino, 26, both Apache helicopter pilots, were married on January 13, in front of about 150 guests, many in Army uniforms, the story says.

The reception was held at Skylands Manor, described in the story as an “elegant … 44-room Tudor revival mansion perched high in the heavily wooded Ramapo Mountains along a stretch of long and winding country roads snaking through Ringwood State Park.”

CLICK HERE for the full NYTimes.com article.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.