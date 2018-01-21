NY Times Spotlight Same-Sex Army Captains Celebrating Marriage In Ringwood

RINGWOOD, N.J. – A pair of U.S. Army Captains -- believed to be the first same-sex active-duty military couple to say ‘I do’ at West Point’s Cadet Chapel – recently celebrated their wedding reception in Ringwood, NYTimes.com reports.

Capt. Daniel Hall, 30, and Capt. Vincent Franchino, 26, both Apache helicopter pilots, were married on January 13, in front of about 150 guests, many in Army uniforms, the story says.

The reception was held at Skylands Manor, described in the story as an “elegant … 44-room Tudor revival mansion perched high in the heavily wooded Ramapo Mountains along a stretch of long and winding country roads snaking through Ringwood State Park.”

CLICK HERE for the full NYTimes.com article.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.