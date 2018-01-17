Oakland Shelter Dogs To Appear On Animal Planet's ‘Dog Bowl’

OAKLAND, N.J. – A pair of Oakland dogs are about to make their television debut.

Kody and Lexi, who are being taken care of by the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, will appear on Animal Planet’s first-ever Dog Bowl.

Animal Planet decided to hold the televised bowl featuring older, adoptable dogs this year after more than a decade of airing its Puppy Bowl to help younger canines find homes.

The Dog Bowl will air on Saturday, February 3, at 8 p.m., the night before Super Bowl LII.

“We are proud to represent both senior dogs, and shelter dogs in general,” the Oakland shelter said in a Facebook post.

