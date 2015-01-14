Paramus Recreation Department Stops Swirling Summer Camp Rumor

PARAMUS, N.J. — The Paramus Recreation Department is putting a stop to a rumors that its summer camp program will not be offered this year.

"At this time, that is untrue as we are still planning on running our programs," Paramus Recreation said in a Facebook announcement.

"In fact, we have already started booking our trips and special events."

The program relies on the use of Board of Education facilities. The department has already submitted the relevant requests, the announcement says.

"We have not yet received approval for our requests but that is not uncommon as it is still early in the year," the department said.

"As soon as we are given our facility assignments, we will work out the final details of our program and include them in the Summer/Fall brochure which will be distributed in late April.

"Should we be denied use of the Board of Ed facilities, we will try to offer a modified program out of Petruska Park."

CLICK HERE FOR THE ANNOUNCEMENT.

