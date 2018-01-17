Contact Us
Park Ridge Rescue's 'Throw-Away Dogs' Find Solace In Each Other

Cecilia Levine
Fred, left, and Dudley were both strays in Newark but are now up for adoption with Halfway Hounds in Park Ridge.
Fred, left, and Dudley were both strays in Newark but are now up for adoption with Halfway Hounds in Park Ridge. Photo Credit: Halfway Hounds

PARK RIDGE, N.J. — A pair of pups rescued from the streets of Newark by Park Ridge's Halfway Hounds have found comfort in each other's friendship.

Dudley and Fred -- both found as strays -- are staying at Pampered Paws Hotel and Spa in Spring Valley, N.Y. while rescue officials search for their forever families.

The dogs were spotted snuggling with each other this week, "enjoying the companionship and security they never had," rescue officials told Daily Voice.

Dudley, the black, mastiff mix , is almost three years old and loves the company of other dogs. He is not good with young children but is a mush and would be a great family dog, the rescue says.

Fred was taken in with his "wife" Wilma and loves life. He wants nothing more than butt rubs and to place his big head on your lap for some quality time.

