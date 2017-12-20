Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Officers Injured In Pickup Chase From Clifton To Montclair
lifestyle

Passaic County Daily Voice Announces Theme Of 2017 Rundown

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Check back Sunday for the Daily Voice Year In Review -- 2017.
Check back Sunday for the Daily Voice Year In Review -- 2017. Photo Credit: Daily Voice Photos

Have you ever noticed how TV news segments end with an upbeat story? Our question at Daily Voice is, why just one ?

While reviewing the list of top 2017 Daily Voice Bergen/Passaic stories, we couldn't help but notice how many tragic stories we had.

But... for every young person gone too soon or car up in flames, there was an uplifting story on its heels.

For this year's Daily Voice Year In Review, we're going to help you leave 2017 on a high note.

Check back Sunday morning for the first installment of the 2017 DV rundown.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.