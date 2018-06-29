Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Paterson's Gelotti Ice Cream Serves Some Of The Area's 'Hottest' Flavors

Try a uni-cone from Ice Cream Charlies in Rutherford. Photo Credit: Ice Cream Charlie's
Toasted amaretto brittle, Heath Bar and salted caramel are some of the hand-made artisan flavors at Ice Cream by Mike in Ridgewood. Photo Credit: Ice Cream By Mike
Get your ice cream in a crepe at T Swirl in Fort Lee. Photo Credit: @danpak instagram
Cookie monster and maple walnut from Ice Cream on Grand in Englewood. Photo Credit: Daily Voice Photo
Ice Cream on Grand customer enjoys a charcoal flavor cone. Photo Credit: Nikita Mahadeo
Banana pudding ice cream from Gelotti in Paterson. Photo Credit: coastalshoresband Instagram

Charcoal. Unicorn cones. Toasted amaretto brittle.

Bergen and Passaic counties are serving up some of the hottest and trendiest flavors. Here's where you can find them.

T-Swirl Crepe , Fort Lee: This place truly takes ice cream to the next level. With roots in Japan and known for artistic creations, get your ice cream in freshly-made crepes. Crazy creations include lychee romantic, matcha chocolate truffles, blueberry cheesecake and more.

Ice Cream By Mike , Ridgewood (formerly Hackensack): Ice Cream By Mike recently grew out of its little Hackensack shop and into a larger storefront in Ridgewood. It's all handmade by Mike himself, who goes above and beyond with artisan flavors like toasted amaretto brittle, Heath Bar, salted caramel and more.

Ice Cream On Grand , Englewood: A longtime favorite in the neighborhood, this shop might be most well-known for its bright blue flavor, Cookie Monster -- bits and pieces of all your favorite childhood cookies in every cold, delicious bite. Other premium flavors include maple walnut, charcoal, Nutella, pistachio almond and more.

Ice Cream Charlies , Rutherford: Snack attack is what you'll want to try at this mom and pop shop. Caramel ice cream swirled with salted caramel, chocolate covered pretzels and chocolate covered potato chips. They've also got unicorn cones -- which are as beautiful as they sound.

Gelotti Ice Cream , Paterson: Gelotti has been an area establishment for more than three decades and recently wrapped up a long-awaited renovation. The shop, now complete with outdoor seating and a sleek new look, might be most favorited for its banana pudding flavor. Oh yeah, and Barbie cakes.

