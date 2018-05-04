Peanut Butter: The Scary Story Of How This Bergen County Dog Got His Name

Peanut butter is one of the best condiments around, and this adoptable dog in Teterboro sure knows it.

The 1-year-old pittie mix currently at the Bergen County Animal Shelter was licking peanut butter off of the spatula, when the tip broke off and he swallowed that, too.

The pup had to undergo surgery and spent a good while recovering, but is now healthy and ready for adoption.

Full of life and adventure, he's looking for an active household that can provide him with plenty of stimulation and TLC.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR PEANUT BUTTER.

