Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Prosecutor: Fort Lee Music School Director Sexually Assaulted Piano Student
lifestyle

People Are Leaving Water For Public Workers To Honor Late New Milford Dad

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Public workers help themselves to water in Charlie's Cooler in New Milford. Photo Credit: Poveromo Family
Although Poveromo died suddenly in March, his family is carrying on the annual tradition. Photo Credit: Poveromo Family
Velvet and Charlie Poveromo. Photo Credit: Velvet Poveromo

For the past two summers, New Milford's Charlie Poveromo would leave a cooler of water bottles outside for town workers, mailmen, landscapers and other laborers.

Although Poveromo died suddenly in March, people are carrying on the annual tradition.

It started with his wife, Velvet Poveromo, and daughter Brittany Poveromo, who have a cooler outside of their Birchwood Road home.

But the act of kindness has spread quickly, as many other community and family members are also putting "Charlie's Cooler" outside of their homes -- you can find one on Midland Avenue in Paramus.

Poveromo was the former owner of Henley's Bar & Grill in New Milford and was the bar manager at Grissini Restaurant in Englewood Cliffs.

Keep Charlie's legacy alive with a cooler of your own and call it, Charlie's Cooler.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.