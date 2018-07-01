PHOTOS: Impractical Jokers Film Poolside At Bergen County Swim Club

TruTV's "Impractical Jokers" filmed Tuesday at the Cresskill Swim Club.

The hidden camera reality series follows friends Brian "Q" Quinn, James "Murr" Murray, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano. The four rose to fame coercing each other into doing public pranks while being filmed.

The friends snapped selfies with members and took photos will local police officers. They film frequently in the Tri-State area.

Sal was spotted sporting a Cresskill Lifeguard T-shirt for a "punishment" prank.

Last month, Murr appeared at Books & Greetings in Northvale to promote his book, "Awakened."

The episode is set to air in September.

