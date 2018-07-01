Contact Us
PHOTOS: Impractical Jokers Film Poolside At Bergen County Swim Club

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Impractical Jokers cast member Sal was spotted sporting a Cresskill Lifeguard T-shirt for a "punishment" prank while filming at the swim club. Photo Credit: SPECIAL TO DAILY VOICE
Brian "Q" Quinn films at the Cresskill Swim Club. Photo Credit: SPECIAL TO DAILY VOICE
Cresskill Police with Joe Gatto of Impractical Jokers. Photo Credit: SPECIAL TO DAILY VOICE
Brian "Murr" Murray snaps a selfie in between takes. Photo Credit: SPECIAL TO DAILY VOICE

TruTV's "Impractical Jokers" filmed Tuesday at the Cresskill Swim Club.

The hidden camera reality series follows friends Brian "Q" Quinn, James "Murr" Murray, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano. The four rose to fame coercing each other into doing public pranks while being filmed.

The friends snapped selfies with members and took photos will local police officers. They film frequently in the Tri-State area.

Sal was spotted sporting a Cresskill Lifeguard T-shirt for a "punishment" prank.

Last month, Murr appeared at Books & Greetings in Northvale to promote his book, "Awakened."

The episode is set to air in September.

