Police Deliver Baby In Lincoln Tunnel Rush Hour

And you thought you couldn't wait to get out of the Lincoln Tunnel?

Neither could this baby girl Monday morning during rush hour.

Sathya Priya Senthil began experiencing contractions around 6:30 a.m., the New York Post reports .

She and her husband took an Uber from Jersey City to a Midtown hospital and, when they were about 500 yards away from the entrance of the tunnel, Senthil's water broke.

The baby was ready -- more than two weeks before her May 10 due date.

Two Port Authority police officers delivered the baby girl at 7:30 outside of the tunnel before the mother and baby were transported to Hoboken University Medical Center, the article says.

