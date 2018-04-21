Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: PD: Officer Nabs Drunk, Unlicensed Paterson Driver On Route 208
lifestyle

Police Deliver Baby In Lincoln Tunnel Rush Hour

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Sathya Priya Senthil of Jersey City delivered a healthy baby girl outside the Lincoln Tunnel Monday morning with the help from Port Authority police officers.
Sathya Priya Senthil of Jersey City delivered a healthy baby girl outside the Lincoln Tunnel Monday morning with the help from Port Authority police officers. Photo Credit: CarePoint Health Facebook

And you thought you couldn't wait to get out of the Lincoln Tunnel?

Neither could this baby girl Monday morning during rush hour.

Sathya Priya Senthil began experiencing contractions around 6:30 a.m., the New York Post reports .

She and her husband took an Uber from Jersey City to a Midtown hospital and, when they were about 500 yards away from the entrance of the tunnel, Senthil's water broke.

The baby was ready -- more than two weeks before her May 10 due date.

Two Port Authority police officers delivered the baby girl at 7:30 outside of the tunnel before the mother and baby were transported to Hoboken University Medical Center, the article says.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.