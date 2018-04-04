POLL: Does This Hackensack Burger Spot Live Up To Its Name?

White Manna in Hackensack has been named to yet another list of best burger joints in the U.S., this time by Thrillest . But what's your favorite burger spot? Vote below!

Filmmaker George Motz recently posted the following on Instagram, along with the photo above:

"I've heard a lot of complaints about White Manna recently, that the burgers just don't taste as good these days. The place was packed today so obviously things can't be all bad. One trick to avoid a dried-out burger here - order double meat (doubles). They cook in the same amount of time and actually arrive with a little pink inside. And since Manna won't salt the burgers on the griddle, throw some on ya self..and pickles.."

White Manna Hamburgers was the original diner well-known to be from the 1939 World’s Fair in Flushing Meadows Park, Queens.

The eatery has been featured on several television shows including "The Best Thing I Ever Ate," "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations" and "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."

It’s not at all uncommon for the restaurant to have all of its 20 seats filled, standing room only and people waiting outside.

But do locals think it's the very best around? Daily Voice wants to know.

