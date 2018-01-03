Powerball Jackpot Soars To $570 Million; 2 NJ Tickets Won $50K

Saturday evening's Powerball drawing has been increased to a whopping $570 million, making it the fifth largest Powerball jackpot ever.

Friday's Mega Millions drawing was the fourth largest Mega Millions jackpot ever at $450 million.

This is the first time in history that both games have had jackpots over $400 million at the same time.

In the Wednesday, Jan. 3 Powerball drawing, there were two New Jersey Lottery tickets sold that matched the four white balls and the Powerball drawn, winning the $50,000 third prize.

If those tickets had been purchased with Power Play, it would have multiplied the prize to $150,000. The tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Saturday night’s Powerball drawing will be the 21st drawing since the roll began on Oct. 28, 2017.

In total, more than 837,035 New Jersey tickets were winners, giving back more than $6.8 million in prizes to players.

The roll has created 17 $50,000 winners, one $100,000 winner, two $150,000 winners, one $250,000 winner, and one $1 million winner.

