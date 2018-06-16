Radio Personality Is Surprising HUMC Pediatric Cancer Patients With iPads

Mya had never owned an Apple product before.

The 16-year-old who is fighting cancer got the surprise of her life, however, when WPLJ radio host Jayde Donovan surprised her in her room at HackensackUMC with a brand new iPad.

"I’m pretty lucky to be able to spend time with badass kids like Mya," Donovan said in a social media post.

"A fighter. An overcomer. A 16 yr old whose smile lights up a room."

The surprise was one of many from Donovan for pediatric cancer patients at Hackensack University Medical Center.

The radio personality's organization "Apple A Day" that she founded in memory of a friend with neuroblastoma provides ailing youth with devices, allowing them to keep in touch with friends while undergoing treatment.

Last week, Donovan brought iPads to patients Sophia and Maggie.

Supporters cheered on all of the recipients in the comment section of Donovan's photos.

"We love Mya!," TackleKidsCancer wrote. "She’s such a bright light and so determined. Love that she had this special moment with you!!! Thank you #tacklekidscancer #pediatriccancer #appleaday."

Text “iPad” to 91999 to donate.

