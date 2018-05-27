Read Paramus Student's Letter About Friend Critical After School Bus Crash

Paramus' Gabrielle Rula might have a long road of recovery ahead -- but her best friend is hoping to make it that much easier for her.

The East Brook Middle School fifth grader suffered head trauma and a collapsed lung after the school bus she was on collided with a dump truck killing her peer and a teacher .

Miranda Rivera said that although Gabrielle is known as being one of the shyer students in school, she is certain that there is more to her best friend than simply her quiet smile.

Miranda penned a letter about Gabrielle, affectionately known as Gabby, on a LaunchGood campaign for her that had raised more than $1,000 as of Tuesday evening.

"Gabby doesn’t talk. But she only talks to me and her parents," the letter says.

"Everyone thinks she is shy, but there is more to her behind her quiet smile. Gabby likes art and staying at home near her computer. She plays computer games.

"She loves science and is really interested in space. She is very nice and if you get to know her, she is really silly. We got each other’s back. We take care of each other, always."

Two other campaigns have been started for Gabby's peers, Asher Majeed and Sofia Evelich who both sustained head injuries in the fatal crash.

Gabby is an only child. Her mother is also sick, and now her father will work even harder to take care of both of his girls.

"Gabby has a long recovery," Miranda's letter says.

"She is going to need a lot of therapy. I am going to help her but we need your help too."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.