REPORT: These Bergen County Towns Are Most Educated In New Jersey

People who have their bachelor's degree end up making more money than their less educated peers, according to a new report by NJ.com.

More than 23 percent of New Jerseyans have their bachelor's degree or higher, the article says.

The following municipalities are the most educated in the state, according to NJ.com.

25: Franklin Lakes -- 66.3 percent of residents have bachelor's degree or higher

20: Ramsey -- 67.5 percent of residents have bachelor's degree or higher

18: Edgewater -- 67.9 percent of residents have bachelor's degree or higher

12: Glen Rock -- 71.6 percent of residents have bachelor's degree or higher

7: Ridgewood -- 76.2 percent of residents have bachelor's degree or higher

6: Tenafly -- 77.3 percent of residents have bachelor's degree or higher

