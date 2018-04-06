RHONJ Mom Says Son With Autism Was Asked To Leave Franklin Lakes Library

Real Housewife of New Jersey Jacqueline Laurita is saying her son who has autism was kicked out of one of his favorite spots this weekend: the Franklin Lakes Public Library.

A video posted to social media shows Nicholas tapping the DVDs and making noises. Someone in the background can be heard saying "shh" and "quiet."

"I guess non contextual vocals & tapping [sic] 2ce on the DVDs are frowned upon," said Laurita of Franklin Lakes.

"He had a meltdown as I struggled to get him to leave. Not one person offered or tried to help, or even opened the door for us."

Instead, library employees watched Laurita struggle to take her son out, she said in the post.

"My heart hurt so bad for the both of us after I got him out of there," she said. "The day before he had such a great experience there. I wish everyone understood #Autism."

Laurita, an Autism Awareness advocate, has appeared on RHONJ since 2009. She left the show in 2014 but continued making appearances. Laurita did not return for Season 8.

