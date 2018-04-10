Contact Us
Ridgewood 'Jeopardy!' Winner Leaves Lasting Impression On Host Trebek

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Ridgewood college student takes home $26,000 on "Jeopardy! College Championship."
A 20-year-old college student with Ridgewood roots took home $26,000 on ABC's "Jeopardy! College Championship" Thursday and will go on to compete for $100,000 Monday night.

Host Alex Trebek said Rebecca Rosenthal, a sophomore at Swarthmore College, "owned the game" before the correct answer to the final question was revealed.

Her parents watched the live show from home in Ridgewood, NorthJersey.com said.

Her father said he wasn't surprised she won, as she's been doing quiz bowl since she was a student at Benjamin Franklin Middle School. She was later captain of her team at Bergen County Academies, he said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

