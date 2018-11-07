Stormy Daniels Takes Wayne Strip Club By Storm

Porn star Stormy Daniels will be making a Wayne appearance next month.

Her performances are scheduled for 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 9 at Lace.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, most recently made headlines earlier this week. She put on a show Monday night, at the same time Trump was nominating Brett Kavanaugh to fill Justice Anthony M. Kennedy’s seat on the Supreme Court at the White House.

She was reportedly paid $130,000 to keep quiet about sleeping with President Trump in 2006 while he was still married.

