Strip Club Worker Seen With Kardashian Boyfriend Works Out In Hackensack

Strip club worker Lani Blair spotted cozying up this weekend with pregnant Khloe Kardashian’s NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson exercises several times a week at a Hackensack gym with her trainer, sources said.

Video surveillance captured the curvy Instagram model, 28, coming and going from the the Cleveland Cavalier's Manhattan hotel with the athlete, 27, whose soon-to-be baby mama is nine months pregnant with their daughter, Page Six reports.

Thompson and Blair spent several hours together Saturday at the hotel before being photographed at a private club in the Meatpacking district that night, the article says.

They went back to the hotel together at 5 a.m. Sunday, and the model emerged Monday, after the Cavs faced the New York Knicks, alone carrying a Louis Vuitton bag, DailyMail says.

Blair did not show up to work the following night at a Queens, N.Y. strip club, the DailyMail says.

The model went private on Instagram, where she has nearly 362,000 followers.

