Paterson Man Stabs Co-Worker During Argument In Hillburn
Student Who Mistook New Jersey For British Island Namesake Gets Free Trip

Cecilia Levine
Joe Hill -- The Accidental Tourist.
New Jersey, USA and the island off the coast of France are totally the same thing, right?

Wrong, biology major at the University of Massachusetts found that out the hard way... err, maybe it was the easy way?

Joe Hill didn't know the difference between the Garden State and the British Channel Island until recently, when he went on a free trip to the island -- paid for by Jersey residents through, the Boston Globe reports.

It started when Hill joined Facebook group "Good or Bad Jersey Businesses" thinking it was for New Jersey, USA.

He posted a comment that garnered 1,500 likes in the group and quickly became the "accidental tourist."

Hill said all of the residents were very friendly.

