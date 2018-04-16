Contact Us
Taylor Swift Eliminates Ticket Fees Ahead Of MetLife Stadium Shows

Cecilia Levine
Taylor Swift is coming to MetLife Stadium in July.
Taylor Swift is coming to MetLife Stadium in July.

There's a blank space in MetLife Stadium, and Taylor Swift is really hoping you'll write your name.

The country-pop artist has yet to sell out any shows for her "Reputation" tour, beginning in less than three weeks.

Ticketmaster, however, is offering a three-day break on service fees, reducing the ticket price by 19 percent. The promotion ends Thursday, April 19 at 10 p.m.

Swift is slated to perform at MetLife stadium July 20 to 22.

