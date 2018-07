It's not too late to attend one of Taylor Swift's three shows this weekend at MetLife Stadium.

The country-pop artist eliminated ticket fees for her reputation Stadium Tour in March and still has yet to sell out many of the shows.

She'll be performing in East Rutherford at 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $105 on TicketMaster.

