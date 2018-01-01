These Are Winning Powerball Numbers For $460M Jackpot

The winning numbers in Wednesday's Powerball drawing have been announced.

They are 02 18 37 39 42 and 12.

The top prize is $460 million with a $291 million cash option, making this the 10th largest jackpot in U.S. history.

If there is no winner, the next draw is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 6.

According to CBS, the odds of winning one of the jackpots is roughly one in 259 million for Mega Millions and one in 292 million for Powerball.

