'This Is Us' River Vale Creator Reveals Family Tragedy After Jack's Death

Cecilia Levine
Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) following the house fire that ultimately killed him.
Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) following the house fire that ultimately killed him. Photo Credit: Milo Ventimiglia (Twitter)

THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS

RIVER VALE, N.J. -- Viewers finally received long-awaited answers around Jack's death on NBC's "This Is Us," which the show's River Vale creator, Dan Fogelman, later opened up about on Twitter.

The post-Super Bowl episode revealed that Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) went into cardiac arrest from smoke inhalation at the hospital where wife Rebecca (Mandy Moore) was recovering after a house fire caused by a faulty crock pot.

Fogelman said the episode paralleled his own life.

My mom died 10 years ago, unexpectedly. It’s the hinge upon which my life swings. Jack’s death is the Pearson hinge. We look back. We move forward. That’s our collective journey. Sad? Yes. But when you look through a wide enough lens - it’s also outrageously beautiful. #ThisIsUs

