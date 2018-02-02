'This Is Us' River Vale Creator Reveals Family Tragedy After Jack's Death

THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS

RIVER VALE, N.J. -- Viewers finally received long-awaited answers around Jack's death on NBC's "This Is Us," which the show's River Vale creator, Dan Fogelman, later opened up about on Twitter.

The post-Super Bowl episode revealed that Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) went into cardiac arrest from smoke inhalation at the hospital where wife Rebecca (Mandy Moore) was recovering after a house fire caused by a faulty crock pot.

Fogelman said the episode paralleled his own life.

My mom died 10 years ago, unexpectedly. It’s the hinge upon which my life swings. Jack’s death is the Pearson hinge. We look back. We move forward. That’s our collective journey. Sad? Yes. But when you look through a wide enough lens - it’s also outrageously beautiful. #ThisIsUs

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.