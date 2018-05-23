Thousands Raised For Paramus Bus Crash Victim Battling Head Trauma

More than $3,000 had been raised as of Friday night on a LaunchGood campaign for a Paramus middle schooler who remains critical following last week's horrific Route 80 school bus crash.

Asher Majeed suffered severe head trauma and facial lacerations in the accident that killed a 10-year-old girl and teacher -- sending 43 others to the hospital.

"This horrifying event has left our community completely devastated and heart broken," says the campaign page, launched by Nick Matahen.

"The road to recovery will be a very long and difficult, but we know that Asher is a strong and determined young boy."

The 77-year-old driver on Thursday was charged with death by auto and the family of Asher's peer Miranda Vargas who was killed on Friday filed a complaint against Paramus and the school district.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

