Throwback Thursday: 9 Year Ago Miracle Plane Toured East Rutherford

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The East Rutherford Police Department is remembering the historic moment that the "Miracle on Hudson" plane was transported through the borough, weeks after making an emergency landing in the Hudson River.

"That day 9 years ago when the 'Miracle on the Hudson' US Airways Flight 1549 made a left from Paterson Ave. to Park Ave. on its way through town."

On Jan. 15, 2009, U.S. Airways Flight 1549 struck a flock of Canada geese just northeast of the George Washington Bridge, forcing pilots Chesley Sullenberger and Jeffrey Skiles to think on their feet.

The duo miraculously landed the plane on the Hudson River.

On Jan. 31 of that year, East Rutherford residents got an up-close glimpse of the airbus on its tour across New Jersey to a holding facility in Kearny, when it was transported down Paterson and Park avenues.

The damaged plane was acquired in 2010 for the Carolinas Aviation Museum in North Carolina.

