TONIGHT: Rapper Binges Through Bergen County On Viceland TV Show

Cecilia Levine
In this scene from F*CK, THAT'S DELICIOUS, Action Bronson and gang find themselves in a sugar-coated pastry paradise.
Action Bronson with Rispoli's owner Chris Rispoli on Tuesday's episode of "F*ck That's Delicious." Photo Credit: Viceland

Rapper and former chef Action Bronson binge ate his way through Bergen County and wants the world to know.

Several iconic Bergen County restaurants will be featured on Viceland's "F*ck That's Delicious" Tuesday at 10:30 p.m.

The show follows Bronson as he travels around the world, visits various restaurants and eats everything from street food to fine cuisine.

You might recognize local eateries including Rispoli's Pastry Shop's original Ridgefield location (and its famous lobster tail),  Pizza Town in Elmwood Park and White Manna in Hackensack -- and possibly a few more surprises.

If you tune in, expect a lot of cursing, a lot of lobster tail and even more eating.

