Tracy Morgan Thrills Police Officers At Bergen County Carnival

A pair of Leonia police officers walked away from a carnival Wednesday with a prize of their own:

A photo with Bergen County's Tracy Morgan.

The Alpine comedian and his family were celebrating the Fourth of July at the Leonia Sports Boosters' carnival in Overpeck County Park when he stopped to show his support for law enforcement.

Morgan snapped a picture with officers Brandon McNeil and Sihoon Chung, who had been patrolling the event.

*** ALSO SEE: 'Impractical Jokers' Films Poolside At Cresskill Swim Club ***

The comedian threw a carnival in his own backyard just days before to celebrate his daughter Maven's fifth birthday.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.