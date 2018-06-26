UPDATED: These Bergen County Pools Allow Non-Residents

With temperatures expected to creep up to 104 degrees by Monday, a pool is looking like a necessity.

This is the updated list of area Bergen County pools that accept non-residents.

BOGOTA Swim Club: Day passes are $10 for children and $15 for adults. Summer memberships are also available.

DEMAREST Swim Club: Family membership is $794 for non-residents.

FAIR LAWN Memorial Pool: Non-residents are welcome to join for a fee of $325 for a family for the summer or $160 for an individual.

GLEN ROCK Pool: Lap-swimming memberships are open to non-residents for $350. Day passes are available for non-residents who come with a resident.

HARRINGTON PARK Swim Club Family and senior memberships are open to residents of all of the surrounding towns including: Demarest, Haworth, Westwood, Old Tappan, River Vale, Norwood, Northvale, Emerson and Closter ($774 for the season). Weekend day passes are $15 for adults and $10 for children.

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS Swim Club (recently renovated): Non-resident family membership is $740 per family with a one-time bond of $500.

MAHWAH Pool: Non-resident adults $525; teens$225; seniors $100; adult/child $300

MAYWOOD Swim Club: Two adults is $255 monthly and $420 for seasonal membership; children are $35 monthly and $50 seasonally.

NEW MILFORD Swim Club: Bonded Family of 3+ is $647 (after one time bond); Unbonded Family of 3+ is $886.

NORWOOD Swim Club: Open to non-residents. Family memberships are $975.

ORADELL Swim Club: Family of 3+ is $700 (annual is $815).

PALISADES PARK Swim Club: The family membership (up to five people) fee is $615.

PARAMUS Municipal Swimming Pool: Non-residents can join with a sponsor (Paramus resident and current member of the pool) for $725 for a family of four for the summer. Non-residents can join without a sponsor with a payment of an additional fee of $100 for an individual membership and $200 for a family membership.

PARK RIDGE: Non-residents must be sponsored; $545 for a family membership.

RIDGEFIELD Community Pool: Non-residents can join for $580 for the summer.

RIDGEWOOD Graydon Pool (a unique, sandy beach): Non-resident adults will be charged $200 and children, ages 2 through 15, will be charged $175 for the season. Day passes are also available for non-residents who come with a member.

ROCHELLE PARK Swim Club: The family membership fee is $642.

TENAKILL Swim Club: Family membership fee is $1,304.66 with a one-time bond of $425.

WALDWICK Municipal Pool: Adults are $150; children are $125

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP Swim Club: Introductory rate of $725 for families that are new to the pool.

