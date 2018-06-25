Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
VIDEO: Noches De Colombia Erupts In Euphoric World Cup Celebration

Cecilia Levine
GOAL! Noches of Colombia erupts in celebration as Colombia advances in the World Cup. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
With minutes left in the game, Noches of Colombia patrons wait anxiously to see the outcome.
With minutes left in the game, Noches of Colombia patrons wait anxiously to see the outcome. Video Credit: Cecilia Levine
Fans cheer on Colombia in the World Cup at Noches in Hackensack. Photo Credit: Linda Viviana Hernandez
A fan waits anxiously as her team gets closer to a win. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Noches of Colombia patrons erupted in cheers as Colombia beat Senegal 1-0, advancing to the next round of the World Cup Thursday.
Noches of Colombia patrons erupted in cheers as Colombia beat Senegal 1-0, advancing to the next round of the World Cup Thursday. Video Credit: Cecilia Levine
Madeline Sanchez and Christian Agosto of Totowa own an electric company. Theywere two of the many people packed in the restaurant who had taken off from work to cheer on their country. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Waitresses at Noches de Colombia get in the World Cup spirit. Photo Credit: Linda Viviana Hernandez
Colombia wins 1-0. Photo Credit: Linda Viviana Hernandez

Hackensack's Noches de Colombia erupted in a joyous celebration Thursday as Colombia beat Senegal, advancing to the next round of the World Cup.

The Main Street restaurant was packed wall-to-wall with patrons who exploded every so often as their team got closer to a goal.

In the 74th minute, it finally came bringing the final score to 1-0.

"It's a big deal for us," said Noches' manager Alejandro Munez, 28. "We put a lot of time in soccer. It's a passion we have. It's the only thing that represents us here."

The restaurant was nearly twice as packed Sunday, when Colombia took its first World Cup win against Poland (3-0).

Some people were at work during Thursday's game, but many called out -- like Madeline Sanchez and Christian Agosto of Totowa, who also came to celebrate daughter Selina Gomez' birthday.

"We couldn't miss this," said Sanchez, 38, who rescheduled clients to make the game.

"Colombia takes soccer seriously -- you've got to be proud of where you come from."

