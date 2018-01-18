Contact Us
VIDEO: Skating Rink Doubles As Coolest Hackensack Night Club

Cecilia Levine
The Hackensack Ice House turns into the area's "coolest" night club on Fridays.
The Hackensack Ice House turns into the area's "coolest" night club on Fridays. Video Credit: Daily Voice Bergen County
Skaters glide around the rink at the Hackensack Ice House for Skate Jam, every Friday night.
Skaters glide around the rink at the Hackensack Ice House for Skate Jam, every Friday night. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

HACKENSACK, N.J. — By day, athletes from across New Jersey hone their skills at the Ice House in Hackensack.

After hours, the rink becomes one of the hottest -- err, coolest -- night clubs around.

On Friday nights, the Ice House lights go off and colorful lasers illuminate the rink. A DJ is set up near one of the penalty boxes, playing top hits for skaters to jam to.

At one point in the evening, the DJ encourages skaters to move to the center of the rink and put their dance moves to the test -- with songs like "Cupid Shuffle" and "Wobble" coming through the speakers.

Try it for yourself, every Friday night for just $20 (includes skate rental) from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Dancing on ice not your thing? Regular public skating hours are from 1 to 5 p.m., and 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.

The Ice House is located at 111 Midtown Bridge, Hackensack.

