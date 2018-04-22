WATCH: Beginners Guide To Shopping At New Paramus H-Mart

There's been a lot of hype around the opening of a new H-Mart in Paramus. If you've never shopped there before, it can be quite confusing.

A beginner's shopping guide, however, might be worth watching before pushing your cart through the Korean grocer's new Route 17 aisles on April 27.

Matthew Kang explains in the new "Eater" video that H-Mart has been aggressively expanding since the 1980s and is the largest Asian-American grocery chain in the U.S.

"H-Mart gives you such a tremendous amount of choices," said Kang in the video. "With all the choices some folks find it might be a little daunting to shop here."

Kang goes on to explain all of the different types of Korean foods such as pre-marinated meats for grilling, ramen noodle snack foods meant to be eaten raw, sashimi, banchi, kimchi and more.

H-Mart is headquartered in Lyndhurst and has several locations across Bergen County. Shoppers have been anxiously awaiting the opening of its new Paramus location (next to DSW at the former Staples) and are expected to come in droves to the store for opening festivities Friday.

