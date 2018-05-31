WATCH: Video Captures Navy Jets Blasting Off From Teterboro Airport

A trio of U.S. Navy F-18s mystified some Bergen County residents and frightened others as they roared in the sky before landing at Teterboro Airport last Thursday.

The planes created a spectacle once more the following day -- this time with fair warning from local authorities -- when they departed at 2 p.m. from the airport.

Brigham Kerr of Fair Lawn was driving past Teterboro Airport Friday when he remembered: three U.S. Navy F-18s would be departing that day.

But he didn't know when.

As it turns out, he arrived just on time for the show.

"I looked towards the airport and happen to see them slowly inching up on the opposite side from my vantage point," Kerr told Daily Voice.

He pulled into the Walmart and waited 15 minutes before blast off.

A video of the event was also posted on YouTube by user Louis Ferdinandi.

