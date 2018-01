WAYNE, N.J. -- A Wayne gas station sold a winning lottery ticket from the Jersey Cash 5 drawing Sunday.

The ticket is worth $256,496 and was sold at the Shell station on Riverview Drive.

The winning numbers were 7, 18, 33, 39 and 43 . The XTRA number for non-jackpot winning tickets was 2 .

