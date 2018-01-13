Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: New Jersey's New Top Lawman: Bergen County's Gurbir S. Grewal
lifestyle

Wayne Gas Station Sells Winning NJ Lottery Ticket

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
An Exxon in Wayne sold a winning New Jersey Lottery ticket.
An Exxon in Wayne sold a winning New Jersey Lottery ticket. Photo Credit: Google Maps

WAYNE, N.J. — A winning $50,000 New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold at a Wayne gas station.

The ticket was sold at Lake Exxon on Route 23 North, for the Jan. 13 drawing.

The winning numbers were 14, 25, 35, 58 and 69. The Red Power Ball number was 24 . The Multiplier number was 02.

If that ticket had been purchased with the Power Play Multiplier option, it would have been worth $100,000.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $62 million for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 10:59 pm.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.