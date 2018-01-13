Wayne Gas Station Sells Winning NJ Lottery Ticket

WAYNE, N.J. — A winning $50,000 New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold at a Wayne gas station.

The ticket was sold at Lake Exxon on Route 23 North, for the Jan. 13 drawing.

The winning numbers were 14, 25, 35, 58 and 69. The Red Power Ball number was 24 . The Multiplier number was 02.

If that ticket had been purchased with the Power Play Multiplier option, it would have been worth $100,000.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $62 million for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 10:59 pm.

