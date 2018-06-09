Wayne Stop & Shop Sells $150,000 Powerball Ticket

The Super Stop & Shop in Wayne sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000.

The ticket from the June 9 drawing was purchased with Power Play multiplier from the Hamburg Turnpike grocer.

The winning numbers were 06, 10, 15, 25 and 36. The Red Power Ball number was 14. The Multiplier number was 03.

Another winning ticket was sold at a Shell in Perth Amboy.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $121,000,000 for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, June 13 at 10:59 pm.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.