Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Bergen Prosecutor: School Bus Driver Asked Students To Take Porn Shots
lifestyle

Wayne Woman Seeks Flower Wall Sold Online Made By Sister Before She Died

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Tracy Agelis, left of Wayne, with sister Nicole Sapena, who made the flower wall in the back drop that she's hoping to locate. Photo Credit: Tracy Agelis
Sapena sold the flower wall she made online to a stranger after the bridal shower. She died two weeks ago, and her sister is hoping to locate the cherished decoration. Photo Credit: Tracy Agelis

Two weeks after her sister's sudden death, a Wayne woman is trying to locate a flower wall she made for her bridal shower that was sold to a stranger online before she died.

Tracy Agelis, 33, was closer than close with her sister Nicole Sapena, 34 of North Haledon, who passed away unexpectedly earlier this month.

The two spoke every day. Agelis is the godmother of Sapena's younger daughter, and Sapena was Agelis' maid of honor at her June 2017 wedding.

Two months before she was married, Sapena spent hundreds of dollars and hours of her time creating a pink and white flower wall for Agelis' bridal shower.

Sapena ended up selling the flower wall to someone she met online, and now that she's gone, Agelis is hoping she can track down the person who has the cherished decoration and buy it back.

"It was special then, but it's a lot more special now," Agelis said, tears in her eyes.

"I can’t even put a price on it. Nicole was so excited when she made that and she planned my whole shower. I know how hard she worked."

Sapena was naturally crafty. A hair dresser, she enjoyed entertaining, baking "ridiculous" cakes and throwing extravagant parties for the ones she loved, Agelis said.

Everything she did, she gave her all.

"If you ever had something you needed made, you would ask Nicole," Agelis said. "Even if she didn't know how, she would figure it out."

Such was the case with the flower wall that Agelis had mentioned in passing she wanted at her bridal shower. Sure enough, Sapena made the perfect one -- white with pink flowers to contrast the black and gold theme, Agelis said.

Because of Sapena, Agelis had her dream bridal shower -- but as she mourns her sister, she's desperate to find the flower wall.

"I'm really stuck," Agelis said. "We can't get into her phone, her email, her Facebook -- anything. She sold and posted things online and Facebook all the time. But we don't know where this went."

Nicole's husband only remembers lifting the flower wall into a stranger's car when they came to pick it up at the house. Agelis knows the wall could be dismantled or gone.

Still, she's praying for the best.

"I'm just hoping that it's still in tact and whoever has it is willing to sell it back to me," she said.

"It would mean everything to me."

EMAIL CLEVINE@DAILYVOICE.COM TO RETURN FLOWER WALL.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.