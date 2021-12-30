Worth It? Mahwah Woman Recounts 'Urine Soaked Hell' In Times Square

MAHWAH, N.J. — Jeryl Lippe of Mahwah found out the hard way what Times Square on New Years Eve will (or rather, won't) get ya: a bathroom.

Four years ago, she was part of the event that the New York Post is calling "a urine soaked hell."

There are no port-a-potties and businesses turn away those in need, like Lippe.

By the time the clock struck 12, the 22-year-old had to go -- bad, The Post reports. She was denied by every restaurant and hotel she tried, according to the article.

Brian Alvarado, 18, a student from Westchester, N.Y., is going for the fifth consecutive year, The Post says. He said he's seen adults wearing diapers and people peeing on the street, just to watch the ball drop.

