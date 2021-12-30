Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

lifestyle

Worth It? Mahwah Woman Recounts 'Urine Soaked Hell' In Times Square

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Times Square could be a "urine soaked hell" this New Year's Eve.
Times Square could be a "urine soaked hell" this New Year's Eve. Photo Credit: Wikipedia

MAHWAH, N.J. — Jeryl Lippe of Mahwah found out the hard way what Times Square on New Years Eve will (or rather, won't) get ya: a bathroom.

Four years ago, she was part of the event that the New York Post is calling "a urine soaked hell."

There are no port-a-potties and businesses turn away those in need, like Lippe.

By the time the clock struck 12, the 22-year-old had to go -- bad, The Post reports. She was denied by every restaurant and hotel she tried, according to the article.

Brian Alvarado, 18, a student from Westchester, N.Y., is going for the fifth consecutive year, The Post says. He said he's seen adults wearing diapers and people peeing on the street, just to watch the ball drop.

CLICK HERE FOR THE NEW YORK POST STORY.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.