Wyckoff 'The Voice' Contestant Begged Fans For Help Before Being Voted Off

Wednesday night was the end of the line for Wyckoff's Dylan Hartigan on NBC's "The Voice."

The 21-year-old was among a dozen contestants voted off the show.

In a plea for help before the live taping, Hartigan urged fans to download the "The Voice" app and vote him through to the next round.

"I have so much more that I want to do here," he said in the Instagram post. "And I need your help. I really do."

Hartigan sang "Mary Jane's Last Dance" Wednesday and "Come Pick Me Up" Tuesday night.

He didn't seem too down about the outcome, though, posting the following on Facebook Wednesday night:

"Thank you all so much for everything. Being on The Voice was the opportunity of a lifetime, and my gratitude for Kelly Clarkson and #TeamDylan is endless! This is just the beginning. Rock on, #TeamDylan 🤙🏼"

Hartigan started as an actor when he was three years old in a 1-800-FLOWERS commercial and went on to star in many commercials, leading up to his big break as Nicole Kidman's son on "Stepford Wives."

