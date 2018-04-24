Contact Us
Your Tattoo Could Be Ruining Your Love Life, Wayne Removal Expert Says

Cecilia Levine
The owner of a Wayne tattoo removal parlor says that tattoos can be ruining your love life.

Mary Garnett, co-owner of Clean Slate Laser Tattoo Removal on Hamburg Turnpike said possessive tattoos can be a sign that a relationship is doomed, according to an article in the New York Post.

Whether it's the name of an ex-lover of the fact alone that the ink are over-the-top, there is a reason why Garnett's shop that she runs with husband Jeff is still in business -- with five different locations.

Garnett told The Post that getting a person's name inked on your body is an omen and "you might as well just break up."

A laser tattoo-removal specialist in the Flatiron District said nearly a fourth of her business are tattoos from past relationships.

Fair Lawn's Jay Hernandez, who works at Our Lady of Ink, says he's had his fair share of clients looking to cover up or change a piece of work.

"I’ve definitely had couples come in before where the man is almost paraded in by his spouse and she just takes the wheel with the consultation," Hernandez told Daily Voice. "She talks about how much she can’t stand it and it needs to disappear."

Contrarily, though, tattoos can also enhance relationships, he said.

"Tattoos can be warning labels," Hernandez noted. If you see someone covered in shoddy work or questionable imagery, it could be a dead giveaway to avoid something.

"One of the things I hear most people say they look for in a partner outside financial and mental stability," he said, "are tattoos."

