Bergenfield Mom Out Of Work Raising Premie: 'It Is Not Fair'

BERGENFIELD, N.J. — Elizabeth Granja of Bergenfield welcomed baby girl Scarlett Hope into the world last month -- seven weeks early.

Born Dec. 29, 2017, baby weighed 2 pounds 13 ounces, and was diagnosed with Trisomy 18 -- a severe developmental delay.

There is a 10 percent chance Scarlett will live for one year.

Because Granja has been working at her job for less than a year, she's not eligible for FMLA (Family and Medical Leave Act) benefits, which ordinarily guarantee 12 weeks of leave.

She gets six weeks of paid maternity leave -- but it isn't enough.

As she steps away from her job to spend time with Scarlett, Granja is hoping to raise enough money on a GoFundMe to help her cover what her job otherwise would have.

"I don’t think it’s fair," Granja told Daily Voice.

"I, like many others, believe that the first year of any baby is the most important.

"I would be so grateful to be able to spend it with her without worrying about bills, groceries, rent or anything economically."

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

