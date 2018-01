BLOOMINGDALE, N.J. – Bloomingdale is saying goodbye and offering well wishes to its longtime borough clerk.

“After 30 years as the Bloomingdale Municipal Clerk, we say goodbye to Jane McCarthy,” the borough announced on its Facebook page.

McCarthy is retiring.

“Thank you for your hard work and dedication to the Borough. You will be sorely missed,” the post states.

