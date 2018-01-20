Comeback Trail? Former UFC Champ Brock Lesnar Bends Bar At Mahwah Gym

MAHWAH, N.J. -- Amid accelerated talk of a possible comeback, professional wrestler Brock Lesnar stopped by the new Powerhouse Gym in Mahwah on Monday -- and bent one of bars.

Lesnar, once known as the "pay-per-view king," bench-pressed 600 pounds, bending the bar, a gym member said.

Reports of Lesnar returning to the cage once more have been kicking around since last summer.

They heated up this past weekend when UFC President Dana White told reporters he thought the odds were good that the association's former champ would be back.

Lesnar, 40, who is also the WWE's Universal champion, hasn't fought since UFC 200 in 2016.

Nicknamed "The Beast," he had highly-publicized feuds with The Undertaker and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

He nearly became a professional football player after going to training camp with the Minnesota Vikings -- then wrestled professionally in Japan before switching to mixed martial arts.

The Mahwah Powerhouse Gym opened Dec. 1.

Powerhouse owner Erik Santiago works as a private security guard for Lesnar .

