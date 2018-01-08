Couple Says ‘I Do’ At Valley Hospital Before Major Surgery

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. – The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood was recently transformed into a special wedding venue for one patient and his partner.

“Mark DeBenedectis expressed to Cheel 4 Neuro Charge Nurse Michelle Bower, RN, his wish to marry his partner, Greg, before he was scheduled to have major surgery,” Valley Health System shared in a Facebook post.

With DeBenedictis’ surgery just two days away, staff and volunteers transformed the hospital’s terrace into a wedding venue for the Emerson couple.

Staff and volunteers thought of and coordinated all the details -- including decorations, flowers, a harpist, a photographer and a chaplain to officiate.

“The day was complete with family and friends present to witness the joyous occasion,” the post states.

