Edgewater Man Picks Up Uber Riders In Lamborghini

EDGEWATER, N.J. — A social media influencer from Edgewater gave some Uber riders a surprise of a lifetime when he rolled up in a Lamborghini.

Coby Persin -- owner of the world’s first gold chrome car rental agency in Fort Lee -- took over the Uber account of a Miami driver, who normally picks people up in a Ford Fusion.

Instead, the 23-year-old formerly of Passaic rolled up in a Lamborghini Aventador.

PRESS PLAY ON THE VIDEO ABOVE TO WATCH.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.