Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

neighbors

Father, Daughter Escape Wayne House Fire

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
A father and daughter from Wayne escaped a Jan. 5 house fire.
A father and daughter from Wayne escaped a Jan. 5 house fire. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

WAYNE, N.J. — For nearly three decades, the Shakkour family has lived in the same home in Wayne.

That changed last week, when a fire ravaged through the family's MacDonald Drive house, destroying nearly everything in its path.

Neighbors say the Shakkours are among the most giving people around, which is why they're rallying to help them rebuild with a GoFundMe -- with more than $7,300 raised as of Thursday evening.

"The Shakkour family....would give the shirt off of their backs to anyone in need," the page says, noting that the cause is still under investigation.

Father Tony Shakkour, who escaped with daughter, Gizelle, was part of the Masons, Jesters, Shriners, The American Legion, The Knights of Columbus and Aleppion Charity.

"This was just a small part of how Mr. Shakkour was involved in all of those groups he was the president or treasurer," the page says.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.