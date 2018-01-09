Father, Daughter Escape Wayne House Fire

WAYNE, N.J. — For nearly three decades, the Shakkour family has lived in the same home in Wayne.

That changed last week, when a fire ravaged through the family's MacDonald Drive house, destroying nearly everything in its path.

Neighbors say the Shakkours are among the most giving people around, which is why they're rallying to help them rebuild with a GoFundMe -- with more than $7,300 raised as of Thursday evening.

"The Shakkour family....would give the shirt off of their backs to anyone in need," the page says, noting that the cause is still under investigation.

Father Tony Shakkour, who escaped with daughter, Gizelle, was part of the Masons, Jesters, Shriners, The American Legion, The Knights of Columbus and Aleppion Charity.

"This was just a small part of how Mr. Shakkour was involved in all of those groups he was the president or treasurer," the page says.

