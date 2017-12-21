Happy Birthday To Former Bengal Kevin Walker, West Milford Native

WEST MILFORD, N.J. -- Happy birthday to former Cincinnati Bengal, a West Milford native. He is turning 53 this Sunday.

Born in Denville, he attended West Milford High. A third-round draft pick for the Bengals, he was a linebacker for the team from 1988 to 1992.

Walker is known for making the tackle on Bo Jackson, of the Los Angeles Raiders, in 1990 that ultimately ended his career. The following year, Walker tore a knee ligament when his cleats caught in the artificial turf. This knee injury -- his second -- spelled the end of his career.

His son Kendall also played linebacker, in college, for Indiana State University. This past May, he was one of 19 players invited to try out for the Bengals, but he was not one of the four selected.

Walker is currently a managing partner with BuildKor, a construction management firm in Cincinnati.

